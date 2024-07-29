NSE signs pact with Defence Ministry to facilitate capital market access to MSMEs

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has inked a pact with the Ministry of Defence to facilitate capital market access to the MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) in the defence sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to facilitate MSMEs in the defence sector to raise productive capital for their growth plan efficiently and transparently through the NSE platform for SME -- NSE Emerge.

The platform offers new and viable options for raising equity capital from a diversified set of investors, the exchange said in a statement.