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NSO surveys to chart how Indians migrate, borrow and farm

The migration survey will examine seasonal and return migration, employment profiles of migrants, reasons for relocation and remittance flows.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:56 IST
India NewsNSOsurvey

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