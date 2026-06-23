NSO surveys to chart how Indians migrate, borrow and farm

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nso">National Statistics Office (NSO)</a> on Monday launched three nationwide socioeconomic surveys in the city, covering migration, household debt and agricultural finances.</p>.<p>The Field Operations Division (FOD) of the NSO is executing the three exercises: the Survey on Migration, the All India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS), and the Situation Assessment Survey of Agricultural Households (SAS).</p>.<p>Inaugurating a regional training camp running over two days, Manohar R, NSO Regional Office Bengaluru's Deputy Director General, stressed the importance of the data being collected.</p>.Socioeconomic status shapes developing brains: Study.<p>"Official statistics form the bedrock of evidence-based policymaking. Collecting accurate and reliable ground-level information through these surveys is absolutely critical to shaping future development programmes," Manohar said.</p>.<p>The migration survey will examine seasonal and return migration, employment profiles of migrants, reasons for relocation and remittance flows. Officials said the data will shape future urban planning, labour mobility laws, and social welfare distribution.</p>.<p>The AIDIS will map household assets, capital formation and indebtedness, providing a fresh picture of financial inclusion across urban and rural households.</p>.<p>The SAS will evaluate land and livestock holdings, productive assets, farming practices and access to technology. It will assess the income sources and debt burdens of farm households, offering insights into rural economic distress.</p>