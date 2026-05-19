NTA announces structural measures to strengthen agency

<p>New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced a series of structural measures to strengthen its leadership and institutional framework, posting four senior Government of India officers to the agency and simultaneously advertising three specialist leadership positions.</p><p>Of the four officers posted to NTA, two are at the Joint Secretary level and will be designated as Additional Director Generals in line with the recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee (Radhakrishnan Committee). Two others have been posted at the director level. The inductions, NTA said, will enhance its senior administrative bandwidth.</p>.Centre appoints two joint secretaries, joint directors in National Testing Agency.<p>The NTA has also advertised three specialist positions on contract, including a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead its digital examination ecosystem and AI-driven integrity controls, a Chief Finance Officer (CFO) for examination-wise accounting and audit-ready financial governance, and a General Manager for Human Resources to modernise HR systems across the agency's multi-category workforce.</p><p>Applications for the specialist roles have been invited within 15 days of the advertisement's publication on the NTA website. Selection will be made by a duly constituted committee on the basis of qualifications, experience and demonstrated capability.</p><p>“These measures implement the recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee (Radhakrishnan Committee) constituted by the government for the reform of examination conducted at NTA,” the exam body said in a statement. </p>