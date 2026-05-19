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NTA announces structural measures to strengthen agency

The inductions, NTA said, will enhance its senior administrative bandwidth.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsNTA

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