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NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 after 'paper leak'; Centre orders CBI probe

The new dates will be notified shortly.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 after 'paper leak'

In one line
NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam after paper leak allegations, re-conducting it with CBI probe underway.
Key points
Exam cancellation
NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3, 2026, due to paper leak allegations and will re-conduct the exam on new dates.
CBI investigation
The Government of India has referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged paper leak.
No fresh registrations
No fresh registration or fees required for re-exam; candidates' data and fees will be carried forward or refunded.
Alleged leak details
Reports claim a 'guess paper' circulated before the exam contained 120-135 similar questions, worth nearly 600 marks.
Key statistics
120-135
Number of matching questions in the guess paper
600 marks
Estimated marks affected by the leak
15–20
Number of people detained for questioning
May 3, 2026
Exam date of NEET-UG 2026
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsEducationCBINEETPaper LeakNTANEET Exam

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