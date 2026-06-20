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NTA puts 'unprecedented' security measures ahead of NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21

For candidate verification, 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric verification staff have been deployed.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsNEETNTAre-exam

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