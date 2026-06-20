NTA puts 'unprecedented' security measures ahead of NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21

<p>New Delhi: On the eve of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a> on Saturday said it has put in place an unprecedented security and monitoring apparatus across the country to ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the medical entrance examination scheduled for June 21.</p><p>More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination, which will be conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.</p>.Nagpur NEET candidate's Abu Dhabi centre was selected through own login, corrected later: NTA.<p>According to the agency, the examination will be held in more than 95,000 rooms across the country. “A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with feeds monitored virtually at the National, State and Ministry levels,” NTA said, adding that surveillance would be supplemented by AI-based monitoring tools to flag anomalies in real time.</p><p>To prevent electronic malpractice, 51,311 signal jammers have been deployed, including 17,054 supplied by the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) and 34,257 by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).</p><p>NTA said around 6,700 observers have been deployed on the ground, while more than 100 virtual observers will monitor live CCTV footage centrally. The agency said the CCTV footage will be analysed using AI-based tools, creating a multi-layered monitoring system operating at the national, state and ministry levels.</p><p>For candidate verification, 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric verification staff have been deployed. “Biometric manpower has been doubled and supported by face authentication,” the agency said, adding that the enhanced arrangements are aimed at ensuring thorough verification while keeping queues at centres to a minimum.</p><p>Each examination room will have two invigilators and every centre will be staffed with more than ten additional examination functionaries. A Centre Systems Officer has also been deployed at each of the 5,440 centres to monitor CCTV systems and resolve technical issues on the spot.</p><p>The agency said extensive security arrangements have been made in coordination with state governments, district administrations, police forces, paramilitary personnel, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts. On average, around 40 to 50 security personnel have been deployed at every examination centre.</p><p>Bank officials have been deployed at nearly 1,500 branches holding confidential examination material, while the Department of Posts will coordinate the collection of OMR sheets through around 700 collection centres across the country.</p><p>NTA said a nationwide mock drill was conducted on June 20 to verify the functioning of jammers, CCTV systems, biometric verification infrastructure and frisking arrangements. Coordinators also verified examination material stored in custodian banks and confirmed its availability for the examination.</p><p>The agency highlighted several candidate-friendly measures, including drinking water, ORS, ambulances and shaded waiting areas for parents. Every examination room will have a wall clock, while candidates will be provided additional rough-work pages. The examination window has also been extended to offset the time taken during enhanced entry formalities.</p><p>Meanwhile, NTA also responded to concerns regarding a candidate from Nagpur who was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi.</p><p>The agency said that after the rescheduling of NEET (UG) 2026, around 3.2 lakh candidates used the reopened examination-city correction window and more than 99.5 per cent were allotted their preferred city.</p><p>On the Nagpur candidate’s case, NTA said its web activity records showed that the city change was made through the candidate’s own registered login during the correction window and reflected a consistent single-user access pattern.</p><p>“NTA has observed that on three occasions, one, the centre was changed to Abu Dhabi using the candidate’s credentials and twice it was previewed that the centre is Abu Dhabi,” the agency said.</p>.Over 1.4 lakh aspirants to appear for NEET-UG re-exam in Tamil Nadu.<p>Despite this, NTA said it received an informal request on the evening of June 19 seeking a change of centre back to Nagpur and immediately initiated the process. Officials also contacted the candidate’s father the same evening to facilitate completion of the formalities.</p><p>Emphasising what it described as a “student-first approach”, the agency said its priority was that “no candidate misses the examination over an administrative doubt”.</p><p>NTA also cautioned candidates and parents against rumours and fraudulent claims of paper leaks circulating on social media, saying such misinformation causes unnecessary stress among aspirants. It urged stakeholders to rely only on official communication and extend full support to candidates appearing for the examination.</p>