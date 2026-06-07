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NTA releases NEET-UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip; test on June 21

The NTA clarified that the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card and is being issued solely to inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 12:23 IST
India NewsEducationNEETNTAExam

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