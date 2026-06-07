NTA releases NEET-UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip; test on June 21

📢 NEET-UG 2026 | City Intimation Slip is now LIVE



Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET-UG 2026. Log in with your Application Number and password to view and download your slip.



🔗 Visit: https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO



⚠️ Please note: This is the City… pic.twitter.com/xvtpUvJl7A