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NTA to hold nationwide mock drill on June 20 ahead of NEET-UG re-exam across country

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in pen-and-paper mode in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsNEETNTAMock drillre-exam

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