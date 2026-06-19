NTA to hold nationwide mock drill on June 20 ahead of NEET-UG re-exam across country

<p>New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a nationwide mock drill on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination the day after as part of its preparations to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the test, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The NTA also issued a statement, saying it is fully prepared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on Sunday (June 21) with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 re-exam | Prohibitory orders around exam centres in Bengaluru.<p>The re-examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in pen-and-paper mode in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.</p>.<p>Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm, it said.</p>.<p>According to the NTA, the re-exam involves close coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration, with 674 city coordinators overseeing city-level operations and 6,669 observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres.</p>.Railways to operate special train between Rourkela-Tatanagar on June 21 for NEET re-exam.<p>Centre superintendents and invigilators have been appointed at every examination centre.</p>.<p>In all, over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination, the NTA said.</p>