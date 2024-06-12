NTA to move SC for transfer of petitions against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam from different HCs

The high court, however, refused to pass such an order.

Mehta referred to the apex court's order where no such relief was granted.

One of the petitioners drew the court's attention to a question that had two correct answers in the answer key and prayed that equal marks be awarded to those who did not attempt the question as has been done for those who attempted either of the two correct answers.

The petitioner said the principle of fairness in a competitive examination mandates that all candidates should be evaluated on an equal footing and alleged that the authorities compromised the fairness by awarding marks to two correct options when the instructions clearly indicated that only one option was correct.

In order to avoid a negative impact on her score, the 17-year-old petitioner chose not to attempt the question and scored 633 out of 720 marks, with a total percentile of around 98 and an all-India rank close to 44,700 in the entrance examination, the plea has said.

The petitioner has said a single mark can significantly alter her all-India rank and therefore, sought a direction to the NTA to correct and re-publish the NEET-UG 2024 results, ranks and percentiles based on the revised marks.