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Nuclear milestone: India's Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor attains criticality, PM Modi calls it 'proud moment'

First criticality in a fast breeder reactor is the moment when the nuclear chain reaction becomes self-sustaining.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsScience NewsNuclear

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