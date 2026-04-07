<p>In a significant advancement in India's nuclear technology, indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam attained criticality.</p><p>First criticality in a fast breeder reactor is the moment when the nuclear chain reaction becomes self-sustaining.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian scientists and engineers for the remarkable feat, calling it a proud moment for the country.</p>.India’s nuclear-power goal needs more than capital. <p>"Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme. The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality," he said.</p>.<p>"This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise. It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme. A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers," Modi said.</p><p>Home Minister Amit Shah too took to X to congratulate Indian scientists and engineers.</p><p>"New epoch in our civil nuclear program. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for your grand success in building the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam. A giant stride towards global domination in power production, this facility will play a critical role in unlocking the power hidden in our vast thorium reserves and realizing Modi Ji's vision of making India the world's powerhouse," Shah said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>