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Numbers game: Opposition's blitz sinks BJP's women quota bid

Instead, the BJP chose to go down as martyr by going for a division and accused the I.N.D.I.A. bloc of creating impediments in the process of women empowerment.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 04:19 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 04:19 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabhadelimitation

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