Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi, Modi'

At the public meeting, Gandhi said, "Some 2-3 kms before, around 20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that the Congress is scared of BJP and RSS workers."

"What kind of dream are they seeing. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don't care, and are not bothered. We are not scared of anybody, we are neither scared of Narendra Modi nor the chief minister here," he said.