Nyay Yatra schedule in UP to be shared with I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners: Congress on Akhilesh Yadav's 'no invite' swipe

Tagging a video on Yadav's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the detailed route and programme of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is being prepared and will be finalised in a day or two.