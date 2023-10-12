OBC agenda will boomerang on Cong, regional parties: BJP OBC Morcha prez

Q. Now, Congress has started strongly pitching for a nation wide caste census. What's your take?

A. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi what right has he got to speak about OBCs? He has no moral right at all. His party alone betrayed OBCs right from Nehru days. It was the Kaka Kalekar commission constituted by the then government led by Jawaharlal Nehru, for upliftment and empowerment, providing reservations to OBCs in employment and education. The report was submitted. But the Nehru-led government never discussed or debated in the parliament. He was prime minister for 17 years. So, this is the commitment of the Nehru-ji Congress towards OBCs. Finally, they have thrown that report into the dustbin. Later, Indira Gandhi became prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister. Never was there any commission recommended by Congress. Only during a non-Congress government that is Janata Party and Janata Dal, they have brought the Mandal Commission and recommended for 17pc reservation for OBCs in employment and education. It was again Rajiv Gandhi as a leader of opposition in the parliament who has opposed tooth and nail. Reservation based on caste, Congress is against it. All of a sudden, how Rahul Gandhi and the so-called Congress leaders got love for OBCs? Just because Modi-ji is a backward class community person, not only does he win over the hearts of entire country people, being a grassroots worker who came from a poor family and backward, they are unable to digest how a person from the backward class can become prime minister twice. I ask, what made you all people not to go for caste census since 1950s onwards? You were in power for 60 years. It was last done in 1931. Almost your family alone was at the helm for more than 40 years. What made you not go for the census?

Q. Not just the Congress, other parties especially regional players have been demanding for a nationwide caste census. BJP has been in power for the last 9 years and so far what it has done in that direction?

A. This is not the demand for the first time. When the Supreme Court gave a judgment on the Indira Sahani case regarding Mandal reservations, the apex court itself made it clear there should be reservations for OBCs in employment and education with two conditions. One is constituting a commission at national level and second is a creamy layer. A national commission was constituted in 1993, whenPV Narsimha Rao was the prime minister and it has made it clear that the entire nation should go for caste census. From 1993 up to 2003 you were in power and there was a heavy demand even in 2010. Finally Chidambaram being a home minister, has done a survey through some private agencies spending Rs 6000 crores for census. Finally they did not publish. And Mallikharjuna Kharge says recently when the question arrived there are some internal differences of opinion in the party. Henceforth we were not able to publish. The similar thing happened in Karnataka when Siddaramaiah was chief minister. He almost spent Rs 200 crores for a survey on caste. It is done, completed. But he was not able to publish. Now you are in power. Why don't you publish? Again Kharge says there is a difference of opinion within the congress in Karnataka. I know people like DK Shukumar. They did not allow it. So you are just trying to play politics in the name of caste. When you are in power you don't do it. Now you try to question a BJP government. Modi ji is the first prime minister, first ever government in 9 years nobody has done so much to OBCs. He has constituted 27 OBC ministers in his government.

Q. Do you think that this debate around OBC and caste census would have any impact on the elections that are going to happen in 5 states?

A. Let the debate go on. We are prepared for it. It will boomerang on the so called champions of OBCs- regional parties and the Congress party. These are the people who have betrayed OBCs. I ask why these so called champions of OBC parties, Samajwad party, RJD, when you were in power for 10 years, supported Congress, UPA, why didn't you give constitutional status to MBC unlike SC and ST? Why only Modi has to take that initiative? Even after that, in spite of that, in 2017 when the bill was proposed in the parliament, you were the people who opposed providing constitutional status to MBC. Again, it took one year because it was defeated in the Lok sabha. We didn't have numbers. Again, a select committee was constituted under the leadership of Bupendra Yadav and later on, one year after 2018, it got constitutional status. This is your history. This is your track record. We are prepared. Let OBC become an agenda in these polls. We are prepared. People are prepared to teach a lesson to Congress and so called regional parties. In these elections, in the five states also. Rahul Gandhi becomes OBC during the election. He becomes ST. Sometimes he becomes Janudhari, Brahmin. Whenever elections come, it's only a drama, nothing but they have no commitment at all and they have no love towards this section.

Q. And when we come to Telangana, what do you think, how is the mood here?

A. People of Telangana have made up their mind, they wanted a change. They are vexed, fed up with this government, the most corrupt in the country. And family oriented. Whatever the BRS promised during elections and after elections, nothing they have fulfilled. Right from making Dalit chief minister to double bedroom, unemployment allowance to the youth and neither they have provided employment to the youth. So people now looking for change, that change can only be given by the BJP. People have strong belief under the leadership of Modi, they need a double engine Sarkar. They don't trust Congress because Congress BRS, they are one and all. Because they were part of the government in state and BRS was a part of the central UP government for 10 years. Congress and BRS with a hidden agenda trying to split anti-incumbency votes so that BRS again comes to power. If you vote for Congress, again it will benefit BRS. Now Telangana people are clever enough that they will not make such a mistake. The number required for majority, that number we are definitely going to achieve.