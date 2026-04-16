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Obligation of husband to maintain spouse primary and continuing duty: Supreme Court

The observations of the top court came while enhancing maintenance to a woman from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 25,000 per month.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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