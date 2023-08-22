Obsolete laws to be replaced by newer ones, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Obsolete laws would be replaced by newer legislations that suit present challenges, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Birla was speaking at the Ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held at Udaipur.

“By making necessary changes in the laws, with a transparent and accountable governance system, we will move forward towards a developed India. Legislatures are platforms for thorough debates and discussions to meet these challenges,” Birla said.

Birla also expressed concern over the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, and said a lot depends on how lawmakers behave in the House.