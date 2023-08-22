Home
Homeindia

Obsolete laws to be replaced by newer ones, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Birla also expressed concern over the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, and said a lot depends on how lawmakers behave in the House.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 18:27 IST

Obsolete laws would be replaced by newer legislations that suit present challenges, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Birla was speaking at the Ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held at Udaipur.

“By making necessary changes in the laws, with a transparent and accountable governance system, we will move forward towards a developed India. Legislatures are platforms for thorough debates and discussions to meet these challenges,” Birla said.

Birla also expressed concern over the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, and said a lot depends on how lawmakers behave in the House.

“The dignity and prestige of our Legislatures will increase only when people’s representatives hold meaningful discussions. Instead of resorting to disruptions in the House, they should use legislatures as fora for fulfillment of hopes and aspirations of people. Digital technology will make their work easier,” he added.

Presiding Officers of 23 states and Union Territories participated in the Conference.

(Published 22 August 2023, 18:27 IST)
India NewsRajasthanLok SabhaOm Birla

