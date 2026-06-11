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Occupied Kashmir | Pakistan’s violent crackdown met with India’s strategic caution

Occupied Kashmir | Pakistan’s violent crackdown met with India’s strategic caution

India’s task is to ensure the international community understands the grim situation in the region
Sarral Sharma
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:21 IST
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