Occupied Kashmir | Pakistan’s violent crackdown met with India’s strategic caution

<p>Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is in the throes of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/posts/jaac-protest-shops-stayed-shut-and-streets-emptied-across-pakistan-occupied-kash/1501786418656417/">another protest and state crackdown</a>. This is not a routine law-and-order problem, but a political revolt produced by decades of controlled autonomy, economic extraction, and contempt for local political representation. This time, the trigger is the proscription of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) <a href="https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/escalating-unrest-and-crackdown-in-pojk-4-action-committee-leaders-declared-proclaimed-offenders-1962430">under the anti-terrorism law</a>, the communications blackout, the deployment of paramilitary forces, and the violent breaking of a peaceful strike, leading to multiple casualties, before it could gather traction. This has once again exposed Pakistan’s treatment of people from PoJK as second-class citizens.</p><p>The communications blackout came on the night of June 5, before any violence, whereas the ban on the JAAC followed a day later. That night, Shahzaib Habib, a central member of the committee, was shot dead near Rawalakot, reportedly by federal security forces. When mourners at Rawalakot’s Combined Military Hospital refused to bury him, police and Pakistani paramilitary forces stormed the sit-in a night later, in which at least 11 people were killed. While the official number is 11, some local reports claim far higher casualty numbers as the unrest spread in different districts of PoJK. Additionally, <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-launches-manhunt-for-four-pok-protesters-after-crackdown-killing-19-kids-7-pregnant-women/articleshow/131625952.cms">PKR 10 million bounties</a> were placed on JAAC leaders, including Shaukat Nawaz Mir, to cull the movement.</p><p>In the past, the JAAC has organised peaceful agitations to demand basic rights like lowering electricity tariffs, flour shortages, and hydropower royalties. Its long march in May 2024 was met with gunfire from security forces that left at least five dead, and the lockdown in September-October 2025, built around a 38-point charter, was answered with another communications blackout and an agreement that Islamabad has treated as a pause rather than a settlement. It is Islamabad’s known modus operandi to suppress local voices in the region and use the occupied territory as a launchpad for cross-border terrorism against India.</p><p>The current dispute that allegedly threatens the Pakistani State concerns 12 ‘Legislative Assembly’ seats in the region reserved for Kashmiri refugees from the Indian side who settled in Pakistan after 1947. No PoJK resident can contest them. Voters and candidates live in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, where Pakistan’s main parties and the security agencies behind them deliver results to order. On June 7, the ‘AJK Supreme Court’ ruled that those seats were constitutionally protected, and nominations for the July 27 elections opened on June 9. These 12 seats are critical to deciding who governs the region and are essentially Islamabad’s lever for manufacturing loyal administrations in PoJK, and keeping independent Kashmiri voices in check.</p><p>Islamabad claims the whole of Jammu and Kashmir and demands a plebiscite at the United Nations, while it has not constitutionally incorporated PoJK, and PoGB, into the Pakistani federation. Neither territory has representation in Pakistan’s National Assembly or Senate. Under the ‘Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution,’ 1974, Pakistan’s federal government retained exclusive authority over key matters including defence, security, external affairs, currency, and communications, while the framework enabled Pakistan’s federal bureaucracy and institutions to exercise substantial administrative control over PoJK. This limbo is deliberate. Attempts at forced mainstreaming of the region as an official province would end Pakistan’s case on Kashmir at the UN, loosen the military establishment’s grip, and make the extraction of natural resources difficult.</p><p>However, unlike previous protests in PoJK, this time, overseas Kashmiris from the region and their political representatives are aggressively raising the issue to pressure Islamabad. Hundreds from the Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom <a href="https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2026/06/09/kashmiri-diaspora-in-uk-protest-against-the-military-crackdown-in-pok-against-jaac-members.amp.html">demonstrated outside</a> the Pakistani High Commission in London, with parallel protests in Bradford, Birmingham, and Manchester, while British MPs pressed for diplomatic engagement over the communications blackout and the violent crackdown from paramilitary forces. Demonstrators in Bradford called for an independent UN investigation.</p><p>Ironically, Pakistan spent decades using this PoJK diaspora against India on the Kashmir issue. That same community is now indicting Islamabad for killing peaceful civilians, while J&K focuses on increasing economic development and big infrastructural projects connecting the region with other parts of India, like the recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/zojila-tunnel-breakthrough-strengthens-indias-strategic-lifeline-to-ladakh-4032684">breakthrough at the Zojila tunnel</a>.</p><p>New Delhi has so far handled the emerging situation in PoJK cautiously, and correctly so. The Ministry of External Affairs has <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/breaking-news/unrest-pakistan-occupied-kashmir-draws-global-attention">condemned the brutality</a>, dismissed Pakistan’s fabricated videos as a desperate attempt to hide its failings, and demanded accountability. Importantly, India reiterated its official policy on J&K: the discussion with Pakistan on Kashmir will only be on merging PoJK and PoGB into its territory.</p><p>This diplomatic handling of the ongoing developments in PoJK remains a credible response, as any deeper involvement would hand Pakistan the ‘foreign conspiracy angle’ it has so far failed to sell and endanger the Kashmiri protesters by seeming to confirm the ‘terrorism’ charge.</p><p>Sentiment in PoJK is fiercely anti-Pakistan, but its anchor is Azadi (more along the lines of autonomy) rather than accession, a distinction New Delhi cannot blur. The territory also remains an active terrorist sanctuary. The camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen around Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber, etc. struck by India in Operation Sindoor in May 2025, still operate under the Pakistan military’s protection. As Pakistan shelters terrorist outfits in PoJK while branding the JAAC, a grassroots sociopolitical outfit, as a ‘terrorist’ entity, it has written the indictment itself. India’s task is to ensure the international community understands the grim situation in the region.</p><p><em><strong>Sameer Patil is Director, Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology, Observer Research Foundation. Sarral Sharma is a doctoral candidate at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>