News Live: CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Tamil Nadu bus accident

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar addresses 'Colors of India' event in Washington, DC
VIDEO | "People remember Rajiv Gandhi's visit (to US) in 1985, I was here at that time. People remember Dr Manmohan Singh's visit in 2005 when the nuclear deal happened, I was there too. People remember PM Modi's visit. But I have to say that this one was different, it was… pic.twitter.com/kEwlrPnaGd
"In this changing world, I would say today that India and the US have moved to a position where we really see each other as very desirable, optimal and comfortable partners with whom it's a natural instinct today to pick up the phone or if you meet someone and have a natural conversation," says External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankarat 'Colors of India' event in Washington, DC
"We are approaching Gandhi Jayanti, and I want to leave a thought for all of you. To say he (Mahatma Gandhi) was an extraordinary man would be the understatement of this century. He said so many things so tellingly. But at the end of the day, if we ask ourselves what was the message, the message at the end of the day was about doing the right thing, about doing the decent thing, and about leaving no one behind. Gandhi ji's message is very complicated, but its essence is actually very, very simple," said External Affairs minister DrSJaishankar at 'Colors of India' event in Washington, DC earlier today.
03:0201 Oct 2023
PM Modi congratulates Dr Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives
"Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region," posts PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/OTTMt1HOJF