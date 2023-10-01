Home
News Live: CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Tamil Nadu bus accident

Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 03:49 IST

03:0201 Oct 2023

03:0201 Oct 2023

03:0201 Oct 2023

PM Modi congratulates Dr Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives

03:4901 Oct 2023

US: Senate passes stopgap funding bill, averts shutdown till mid-November

03:4901 Oct 2023

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak participates in nationwide cleanliness drive 'Swachhata Pakhwada' in Lucknow

Credit: X/ @PTI_News Screengrab

03:4901 Oct 2023

Nine people dead, more than thirty injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Coonoor area of Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district yesterday

03:4901 Oct 2023

President Biden signs bill passed by Congress to fund agencies until Nov. 17, averting government shutdown, reports AP

03:0201 Oct 2023

03:0201 Oct 2023

"In this changing world, I would say today that India and the US have moved to a position where we really see each other as very desirable, optimal and comfortable partners with whom it's a natural instinct today to pick up the phone or if you meet someone and have a natural conversation," says External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankarat 'Colors of India' event in Washington, DC

"We are approaching Gandhi Jayanti, and I want to leave a thought for all of you. To say he (Mahatma Gandhi) was an extraordinary man would be the understatement of this century. He said so many things so tellingly. But at the end of the day, if we ask ourselves what was the message, the message at the end of the day was about doing the right thing, about doing the decent thing, and about leaving no one behind. Gandhi ji's message is very complicated, but its essence is actually very, very simple," said External Affairs minister DrSJaishankar at 'Colors of India' event in Washington, DC earlier today.

03:0201 Oct 2023

PM Modi congratulates Dr Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives

03:0201 Oct 2023

The Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi will cease operations from today, October 1

03:0201 Oct 2023

PM Modi to lay foundation, launch infra projects worth over Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana today

01:4901 Oct 2023

Sand sculpture by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2023' campaign at Puri Beach in Odisha.

(Published 01 October 2023, 03:02 IST)
