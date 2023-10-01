News Live: CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Tamil Nadu bus accident

"We are approaching Gandhi Jayanti, and I want to leave a thought for all of you. To say he (Mahatma Gandhi) was an extraordinary man would be the understatement of this century. He said so many things so tellingly. But at the end of the day, if we ask ourselves what was the message, the message at the end of the day was about doing the right thing, about doing the decent thing, and about leaving no one behind. Gandhi ji's message is very complicated, but its essence is actually very, very simple," said External Affairs minister DrSJaishankar at 'Colors of India' event in Washington, DC earlier today.