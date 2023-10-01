Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: AAP to march to Raj Bhavan, submit deputation to Bengal Governor on MGNREGA issue

Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 02:30 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:5501 Oct 2023

BJP lost moral ground to stand before people of Kargil: Omar Abdullah

01:5501 Oct 2023

AAP to march to Raj Bhavan, submit deputation to Bengal Governor on MGNREGA issue

01:5501 Oct 2023

Discussion on women empowerment takes centre-stage at RSS all-India women meet

01:5501 Oct 2023

BJP lost moral ground to stand before people of Kargil: Omar Abdullah

The BJP has lost its moral ground to stand before the people of Kargil post-bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said on Saturday.

01:5501 Oct 2023

AAP to march to Raj Bhavan, submit deputation to Bengal Governor on MGNREGA issue

The West Bengal unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday will stage a protest march to Raj Bhavan, where party leaders will meet Governor C V Ananda Bose and submit a deputation to him over the alleged delay in release of MGNREGA funds to the state.

01:5501 Oct 2023

Discussion on women empowerment takes centre-stage at RSS all-India women meet

(Published 01 October 2023, 02:30 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsNCPDMKBRSShiv SenaSamajwadi PartyAIADMKJD(S)NDAI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

Follow