India Political Updates: AAP to march to Raj Bhavan, submit deputation to Bengal Governor on MGNREGA issue
Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 02:30 IST
Highlights
01:5501 Oct 2023
BJP lost moral ground to stand before people of Kargil: Omar Abdullah
01:5501 Oct 2023
AAP to march to Raj Bhavan, submit deputation to Bengal Governor on MGNREGA issue
01:5501 Oct 2023
Discussion on women empowerment takes centre-stage at RSS all-India women meet
BJP lost moral ground to stand before people of Kargil: Omar Abdullah
The BJP has lost its moral ground to stand before the people of Kargil post-bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said on Saturday.
AAP to march to Raj Bhavan, submit deputation to Bengal Governor on MGNREGA issue
The West Bengal unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday will stage a protest march to Raj Bhavan, where party leaders will meet Governor C V Ananda Bose and submit a deputation to him over the alleged delay in release of MGNREGA funds to the state.
Discussion on women empowerment takes centre-stage at RSS all-India women meet
(Published 01 October 2023, 02:30 IST)