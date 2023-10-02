Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: People in UP have decided to remove BJP in upcoming polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 02:35 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:0102 Oct 2023

Cong-led UDF, BJP have same stand on implementing many right wing policies, says Kerala CM

02:0102 Oct 2023

Stop fooling poor people of Bengal, says BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on TMC's MGNREGA protest

02:0102 Oct 2023

People in UP have decided to remove BJP in upcoming polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

02:0102 Oct 2023

Cong-led UDF, BJP have same stand on implementing many right wing policies, says Kerala CM

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday accused the BJP-ruled Centre and the Congress-led UDF opposition in the state of having the same stand with regard to implementation of many extreme right wing policies, like the disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the country.

02:0102 Oct 2023

Stop fooling poor people of Bengal, says BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on TMC's MGNREGA protest

02:0102 Oct 2023

People in UP have decided to remove BJP in upcoming polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

(Published 02 October 2023, 02:35 IST)
India NewsWorld newsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsCPI(M)TMCNCPAkhilesh YadavShiv SenaSamajwadi PartyJD(S)Shiv Sena (UBT)Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

Follow