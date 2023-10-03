News Live: Namma Metro's green line faces technical snag
In today's news - Raids at different premises linked to NewsClick are currently underway at over 30 locations in Delhi. PM Modi will visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today. Joint operation has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote to monitor terrorist activities. Track the latest news updates from India and all over the world, only with DH!
Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña Rodríguez, arrives at Delhi airport.
03:0403 Oct 2023
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today
02:4103 Oct 2023
Joint operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote to monitor terrorist activities
03:3503 Oct 2023
Technical snag at Namma Metro's green line
Namma Metro commuters may kindly note . Train services on Green line will be available between Nagasandra to Yeshwanthpur and Mantri Square - Sampige Road to Silk Institute Metro stations due to a technical snag at Rajajinagar Metro Station . Inconvenience caused is regretted.
In addition to earlier tweet regarding metro train operations in Green line , single line operations are being done between Yeshwanthpur to Mantri Square Sampige road metro stations to reduce the inconvenience to metro passengers. FKI
Raids at different premises linked to NewsClick are currently underway at over 30 locations.
03:3503 Oct 2023
24 patients, including 12 infants, died in 24 hours between September 30 and October 1 at the state-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded city
"In the last 24 hours - from 12 am of September 30 to 12 am of October 1 - there have been 24 deaths, including 12 newborns. There are 142 admissions in the hospital's pediatric department, of which 42 newborns are in critical condition. There is no shortage of medicines or doctors. They (deceased) were given all possible treatment, but each patient responds differently to the cure given," says Nanded Government Hospital Superintendent SR Wakode.
03:0403 Oct 2023
Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on onion traders of Nashik boycotting purchase of onion
VIDEO | "The onion traders of Nashik had boycotted purchase of onion for the last 13 days, which caused inconvenience to farmers. State- and district-level meetings were conducted over the the demands of onion traders. We requested them to consider the problems faced by onion… pic.twitter.com/3GNvWdPGgN
Raquel Peña Rodríguez will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other Indian dignitaries. She will also deliver a lecture on… pic.twitter.com/UdTTC79ndN
"I took the initiative to polish the shoes of voters and workers...this is to make them realise that MLAs are employees of voters..." says Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla
03:0403 Oct 2023
President of Russia Vladimir Putin 'wrong' if he thinks he can outlast West on Ukraine, says White House: AFP
03:0403 Oct 2023
The UN Security Council approved a Kenyan-led mission aiming to bring stability to Haiti, a year after the violence-ravaged Caribbean nation's leaders first pleaded for an international force, reports AFP