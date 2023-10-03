Home
LIVE
News Live: Namma Metro's green line faces technical snag

In today's news - Raids at different premises linked to NewsClick are currently underway at over 30 locations in Delhi. PM Modi will visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today. Joint operation has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote to monitor terrorist activities. Track the latest news updates from India and all over the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 03:37 IST

03:0403 Oct 2023

Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña Rodríguez, arrives at Delhi airport.

03:0403 Oct 2023

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

02:4103 Oct 2023

Joint operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote to monitor terrorist activities

03:3503 Oct 2023

Technical snag at Namma Metro's green line

03:3503 Oct 2023

Raids at different premises linked to NewsClick are currently underway at over 30 locations.

03:3503 Oct 2023

24 patients, including 12 infants, died in 24 hours between September 30 and October 1 at the state-run Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded city

"In the last 24 hours - from 12 am of September 30 to 12 am of October 1 - there have been 24 deaths, including 12 newborns. There are 142 admissions in the hospital's pediatric department, of which 42 newborns are in critical condition. There is no shortage of medicines or doctors. They (deceased) were given all possible treatment, but each patient responds differently to the cure given," says Nanded Government Hospital Superintendent SR Wakode.

03:0403 Oct 2023

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on onion traders of Nashik boycotting purchase of onion

03:0403 Oct 2023

03:0403 Oct 2023

03:0403 Oct 2023

Security arrangements made in view of PM Modi's event in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

03:0403 Oct 2023

Dausa MLA Om Prakash Hudla polished shoes of people, at a cobbler shop

"I took the initiative to polish the shoes of voters and workers...this is to make them realise that MLAs are employees of voters..." says Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla

03:0403 Oct 2023

President of Russia Vladimir Putin 'wrong' if he thinks he can outlast West on Ukraine, says White House: AFP

03:0403 Oct 2023

The UN Security Council approved a Kenyan-led mission aiming to bring stability to Haiti, a year after the violence-ravaged Caribbean nation's leaders first pleaded for an international force, reports AFP

(Published 03 October 2023, 03:04 IST)
