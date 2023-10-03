News Live: Namma Metro's green line faces technical snag

"In the last 24 hours - from 12 am of September 30 to 12 am of October 1 - there have been 24 deaths, including 12 newborns. There are 142 admissions in the hospital's pediatric department, of which 42 newborns are in critical condition. There is no shortage of medicines or doctors. They (deceased) were given all possible treatment, but each patient responds differently to the cure given," says Nanded Government Hospital Superintendent SR Wakode.