India Political Updates: Chhattisgarh contest gets heated as I.N.D.I.A allies AAP and Congress go head-to-head

The ruling BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only government that has carried out farm loan waiver twice worth Rs 37,000 crore, said Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao.

Addressing a public meeting at Nalgonda town, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rally in Telangana on Sunday, claimed that Chief Minister KCR did not execute farm loan waiver which led to the deaths of farmers, which is not true.



