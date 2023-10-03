India Political Updates: Chhattisgarh contest gets heated as I.N.D.I.A allies AAP and Congress go head-to-head

The ruling BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only government that has carried out farm loan waiver twice worth Rs 37,000 crore, said Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao.
Addressing a public meeting at Nalgonda town, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rally in Telangana on Sunday, claimed that Chief Minister KCR did not execute farm loan waiver which led to the deaths of farmers, which is not true.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.
With this, the party has now released the names of 22 candidates in the Congress-ruled state, which has a 90-member assembly and where polls are due by the year-end.
