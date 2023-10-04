News Live: Khalistan graffiti seen outside govt office in Dharamshala

In today's news- 2 labourers have been rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. ED raids are under way at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with the excise policy case. Moderate spell of rainfall is very likely to occur over Kolkata and adjoining Howrah, Nadia, East Medinipur, North and south 24 Paraganas during the next 2-3 hours, confirms IMD. Track the latest news updates from India and all over the world, only with DH!