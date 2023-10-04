Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Khalistan graffiti seen outside govt office in Dharamshala

In today's news- 2 labourers have been rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. ED raids are under way at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with the excise policy case. Moderate spell of rainfall is very likely to occur over Kolkata and adjoining Howrah, Nadia, East Medinipur, North and south 24 Paraganas during the next 2-3 hours, confirms IMD. Track the latest news updates from India and all over the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 04:09 IST

Highlights
04:0704 Oct 2023

Sikkim: A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst.

04:0704 Oct 2023

Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district.

04:0704 Oct 2023

Search operation of security forces continues in Kalakote area of ​​Rajouri

04:0704 Oct 2023

Two people, including NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, arrested in connection with funding case sent to 7-day police custody: Officials

03:5604 Oct 2023

Over 100 children fall ill due to food poisoning at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, MP

04:0704 Oct 2023

Last night three people were electrocuted to death near Attoor of Kanyakumari district

Last evening, a street light's electric wire fell on the adjacent building wall on which a person kept his hand. Noticing this, his mother and sister tried to save him. All three got electrocuted and died: Thiruvattar Police

04:0704 Oct 2023

Sikkim: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took stock of the situation as a flood-like situation arose after a cloud burst in Singtam.

04:0704 Oct 2023

Sikkim: A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst.

News Live: Khalistan graffiti seen outside govt office in Dharamshala
04:0704 Oct 2023

Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district.

04:0704 Oct 2023

Search operation of security forces continues in Kalakote area of ​​Rajouri

04:0704 Oct 2023

Fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion in the canteen of the temple committee on Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road.

04:0704 Oct 2023

Two people, including NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, arrested in connection with funding case sent to 7-day police custody: Officials

04:0704 Oct 2023

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta on ED action against party MP Sanjay Singh

04:0704 Oct 2023

Dinesh Singh, father of Sanjay Singh, on ED raids at AAP MP's residence

04:0704 Oct 2023

Voting underway for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections in Kargil.

(Published 04 October 2023, 02:57 IST)
