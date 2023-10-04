News Live: Khalistan graffiti seen outside govt office in Dharamshala
In today's news- 2 labourers have been rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. ED raids are under way at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with the excise policy case. Moderate spell of rainfall is very likely to occur over Kolkata and adjoining Howrah, Nadia, East Medinipur, North and south 24 Paraganas during the next 2-3 hours, confirms IMD. Track the latest news updates from India and all over the world, only with DH!
Sikkim: A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst.
04:0704 Oct 2023
Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district.
04:0704 Oct 2023
Search operation of security forces continues in Kalakote area of Rajouri
04:0704 Oct 2023
Two people, including NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, arrested in connection with funding case sent to 7-day police custody: Officials
03:5604 Oct 2023
Over 100 children fall ill due to food poisoning at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, MP
04:0704 Oct 2023
Last night three people were electrocuted to death near Attoor of Kanyakumari district
Last evening, a street light's electric wire fell on the adjacent building wall on which a person kept his hand. Noticing this, his mother and sister tried to save him. All three got electrocuted and died: Thiruvattar Police
04:0704 Oct 2023
Sikkim: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took stock of the situation as a flood-like situation arose after a cloud burst in Singtam.
04:0704 Oct 2023
Sikkim: A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst.
04:0704 Oct 2023
Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district. The police took immediate action and painted the wall to remove the slogan. Dharamshala Police is investigating the matter.
Search operation of security forces continues in Kalakote area of Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation of security forces continues in Kalakote area of Rajouri. A joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched in the area of Kalakote after specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals was received by… pic.twitter.com/1AT9kMcj1h
Fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion in the canteen of the temple committee on Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion in the canteen of the temple committee on Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road. The SDRF rescue team immediately left for the spot and brought the fire under control. There was no loss of life reported. pic.twitter.com/RHdqRXMnyD
Two people, including NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, arrested in connection with funding case sent to 7-day police custody: Officials
04:0704 Oct 2023
AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta on ED action against party MP Sanjay Singh
VIDEO | "The ED raid is a result of Sanjay Singh being vocal about the Adani issue and the black money invested in his company. Neither they (ED) found anything earlier, nor they will find anything today. None of us is afraid," says AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta on ED action… pic.twitter.com/OKjXNTUGBl
Dinesh Singh, father of Sanjay Singh, on ED raids at AAP MP's residence
VIDEO | "What to say, the ED is doing its work. He (Sanjay Singh) wasn't saying (alleging witch-hunt) just like that. If I accuse you of something and then cannot prove it, then it will be called high-handedness," says Dinesh Singh, father of Sanjay Singh, on ED raids at AAP MP's… pic.twitter.com/eImhDK4j7j