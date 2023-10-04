Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: TMC's Delhi protest looks uncertain after Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Banerjee detained by cops

Track all the latest political updates from across the country, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 02:44 IST

Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Congress of unleashing a new 'game' in the name of 'jitni abaadi utna haq', which deals a major blow to south India.

Speaking at 'Indur Jana Garjana' in Nizamabad of Telangana on Tuesday, Modi said that the partners of I.N.D.I.A bloc especially the ruling party in Tamil Nadu - DMK - should question the intentions of the 'new language' of Congress.

Read more

24:5704 Oct 2023

TMC's Delhi protest looks uncertain after Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Banerjee 'mercilessly' dragged and detained by cops

The development came as the tug-of-war between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the release of funds to the state intensified with the TMC holding protests in the national capital for the second consecutive day.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from a video showing Delhi Police action against TMC leader Mahua Moitra.</p></div>

Screengrab from a video showing Delhi Police action against TMC leader Mahua Moitra.

X/@MahuaMoitra

24:5704 Oct 2023

TMC trying to create a scene in Delhi with protest: Bengal BJP

(Published 04 October 2023, 02:44 IST)
