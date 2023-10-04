India Political Updates: TMC's Delhi protest looks uncertain after Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Banerjee detained by cops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Congress of unleashing a new 'game' in the name of 'jitni abaadi utna haq', which deals a major blow to south India.
Speaking at 'Indur Jana Garjana' in Nizamabad of Telangana on Tuesday, Modi said that the partners of I.N.D.I.A bloc especially the ruling party in Tamil Nadu - DMK - should question the intentions of the 'new language' of Congress.
TMC's Delhi protest looks uncertain after Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Banerjee 'mercilessly' dragged and detained by cops
The development came as the tug-of-war between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the release of funds to the state intensified with the TMC holding protests in the national capital for the second consecutive day.
TMC trying to create a scene in Delhi with protest: Bengal BJP
#WATCH | West Bengal BJP Secretary Priyanka Tibrewal says," This is nothing, they're trying to seek attention...they (TMC govt) have robbed money of people, they have done a lot of corruption...now, what are they doing in Delhi?...they're trying to create a scene there and the… https://t.co/2sGDV4PRhNpic.twitter.com/kq2fJbFe5Y