India Political Updates: TMC's Delhi protest looks uncertain after Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Banerjee detained by cops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Congress of unleashing a new 'game' in the name of 'jitni abaadi utna haq', which deals a major blow to south India.

Speaking at 'Indur Jana Garjana' in Nizamabad of Telangana on Tuesday, Modi said that the partners of I.N.D.I.A bloc especially the ruling party in Tamil Nadu - DMK - should question the intentions of the 'new language' of Congress.

