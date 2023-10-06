India Political Updates Live: Priyanka Gandhi to attend govt program in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

On BJP's 'New Age Ravan' tweet, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "...they are provoking those kinds of people to do violence against Rahul Gandhi. He is a leader who has lost his father and grandmother to violence. These kinds of promotional things from a national party are unfortunate and condemnable...PM Modi and JP Nadda should answer it. They should apologise for it. These kinds of violent behaviour towards Opposition leaders is unacceptable."