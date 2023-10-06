Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates Live: Priyanka Gandhi to attend govt program in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

Track all the latest political updates from all over India, only with DH!
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 05:37 IST

Highlights
05:2106 Oct 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the Review Meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Delhi

04:2106 Oct 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut comments on 'New Age Ravan' tweet

03:0706 Oct 2023

Priyanka Gandhi to attend govt program in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today

05:3006 Oct 2023

Congress leader PL Punia talks about 'New Age Ravan' tweet for Rahul Gandhi

On BJP's 'New Age Ravan' tweet, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "...they are provoking those kinds of people to do violence against Rahul Gandhi. He is a leader who has lost his father and grandmother to violence. These kinds of promotional things from a national party are unfortunate and condemnable...PM Modi and JP Nadda should answer it. They should apologise for it. These kinds of violent behaviour towards Opposition leaders is unacceptable."

05:2106 Oct 2023

04:2106 Oct 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut comments on 'New Age Ravan' tweet

On BJP's "New Age Ravan" tweet for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have started fearing Rahul Gandhi. This ensures your (BJP) defeat in the 2024 elections. The battle between Ram and Ravan was fought in this country. Ravan is a perversion that resides within BJP the most."

04:1506 Oct 2023

Election Commission of India to hear the plea of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar over the claim on the party name and symbol

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Sharad Pawar will appear before the Election Commission today. It is very surprising. The founder and president of the party will sit before the Commission and his rivals will say that this is not his party."

04:0506 Oct 2023

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel begins meetings with industrialists and investors in Delhi

[object Object]

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Credit: Gujarat Information Department

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel begins one-to-one meetings with industrialists and investors in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held in January 2024. In this connection, the CM had a meeting with DJ Kim, Vice President and Country Manager at Seoul Semiconductor.

03:0706 Oct 2023

Read more

03:0706 Oct 2023

BJP emulates Congress's 'wait-and-watch' model for CM face

Non-projection of CM face in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan would mark a clear departure from BJP’s electoral playbook of two decades for Assembly polls.

Read more

(Published 06 October 2023, 04:06 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCShiv SenaSanjay Singh

