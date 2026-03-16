<p>A major fire broke out in an ICU in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha </a>government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the wee hours of Monday which claimed the lives of 10 people. </p><p>Around 11 staff members suffered burn injuries whiles rescuing patients.</p>.<p>The fire broke around 2:30-3 am in the ICU of the trauma care department where critically ill patients were being treated. Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and doused the fire after launching an operation, the official said. </p>.Fire reported at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru.<p>The fire service officials, along with hospital staff and police, along with patients’ attendants, rescued the patients undergoing treatment at the ICU and shifted them to other departments of the SCB hospital, which is a major state-run medical facility in Odisha.</p>.<p> Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. He also visited the patients, who are under treatment at the facility.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said a major fire erupted in SCB Medical College and Hospital due to a suspected short-circuit. It affected Trauma Care ICU and adjoining ICI and wards, he said. </p><p>“A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments. Seven serious patients died while shifting to other ICUs and wards, while another three persons died later,” Majhi said.</p><p>“I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients," he said.</p><p>The chief minister has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased person.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>