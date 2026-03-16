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10 dead, 11 injured as major fire breaks out at SCB Medical College Hospital ICU in Odisha's Cuttack

Around 11 staff members suffered burn injuries whiles rescuing patients.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 02:22 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 02:22 IST
India NewsOdishaFireHospitalCuttack

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