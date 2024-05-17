Home
15 fall ill after inhaling gas from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

On Thursday night, some workers mostly women engaged in the processing work in the plant complained of vomiting, nausea and difficulty in breathing.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 14:30 IST
Balasore: "At least 15 people fell ill after inhaling toxic gas emitted from a prawn processing plant near Nilagiri in Odisha's Balasore district," police said on Friday.

They were immediately taken to Nilagiri hospital by co-workers where after treatment they were discharged, hospital sources said.

However, Khantapada police station under whose jurisdiction the plant is situated said no complaint has been lodged in the police station in this regard.

Published 17 May 2024, 14:30 IST
India News Odisha Balasore

