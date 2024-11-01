25 garment shops gutted in fire in Bhubaneswar

<p>Bhubaneswar: Around 25 garment shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market in Odisha's Bhubaneswar during Diwali celebrations early on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>No one was injured in the incident but garments were damaged due to the fire, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>"Around 25 garment shops were severely damaged in the fire that engulfed the underground market at Unit-I Market Building area late on Diwali night," he said.</p>.Day after Diwali, multiple fire incidents reported across India.<p>Five fire tenders were pressed into service and it took five hours to douse the blaze, the officer said.</p>.<p>A preliminary report revealed that the fire broke out in a saree store and spread to adjacent shops, he said.</p>.<p>It was difficult for fire brigade personnel to get control over the blaze as both sides of the underground market remained closed, an official added. </p>