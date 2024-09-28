4 killed, 30 injured as Puri-bound bus from UP falls on its side

Balasore: At least four persons were killed and 30 others injured when a tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh fell on its side in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place when the bus on its way to Puri skidded off the road and fell on its side in paddy field near Mahamadnagar Patna on national highway-60 on Friday midnight, the police said.

The injured have been admitted to G K Bhattar hospital at Jaleswar and 17 seriously injured were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital, the police said.