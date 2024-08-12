450 helipads built for former Odisha bureaucrat V K Pandian’s chopper tours to be probed

A probe has been launched into the whirlwind helicopter tours of Odisha's former chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian days after the state's Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena alleged that the chopper rides of Pandian needs to be investigated.

Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday announcing an investigation into the said matter also added that over 450 helipads were also built during the period to land the helicopters of Pandian, who was a 5T secretary at that time, according to a report by The Times of India. The rides under investigation were taken between February and September last year to interact with the public and gauge feedback during the tenure of BJD government.