JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

5 killed, 7 injured as truck overturns in Odisha's Malkangiri

The accident took place at Hantalaguda ghat in Swabhiman Anchal area when the truck was on its way to Jodamba from Chitrakonda along with 12 labourers.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 10:53 IST

Follow Us

Malkangiri: At least five labourers were killed and seven others injured after a cement-laden truck carrying them overturned in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Hantalaguda ghat in Swabhiman Anchal area when the truck was on its way to Jodamba from Chitrakonda along with 12 labourers, they said.

The police and local people brought out the dead labourers buried under cement bags.

The injured workers were rushed to nearby government hospital at Jodamba, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 November 2023, 10:53 IST)
India NewsOdishaAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT