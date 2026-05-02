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58 hospitalised after consuming 'dahibara' in Odisha’s Jajpur

The sick were admitted to the Dasarathapur Community Health Centre (CHC) and Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), they said.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 18:16 IST
India NewsOdisha

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