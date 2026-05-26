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6 die of suspected asphyxiation inside under-construction septic tank in Odisha’s Kalahandi

One person also fell ill in the incident that took place at Gauda Karlakhunta village in Madanpur-Rampur police station area, an officer said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsOdishaseptic tank

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