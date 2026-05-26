<p>Bhubaneswar/Bhawanipatna: At least six people died of suspected asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>One person also fell ill in the incident that took place at Gauda Karlakhunta village in Madanpur-Rampur police station area, an officer said.</p>.<p>All of them were taken to the Madanpur Rampur Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared six people dead, he said.</p>.<p>The deceased are three masons, a labourer, the builder of the septic tank and his son, police said.</p>.Odisha govt mandates EV use for official work, pushes virtual meetings.<p>The incident happened when they opened a portion of the septic tank for construction-related work, and the builder accidentally fell inside, the officer said.</p>.<p>To rescue him, the others entered the tank, he said.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Nimai Pal (48) and his son Akash Pal (28), Adal Majhi (55), Manoranjan Hati (27), Chhanda Jal (32) and Bipul Jal (30).</p>.<p>Pankaj Yani, 32, is undergoing treatment in hospital.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.</p>.<p>“On learning about the tragic accident at a construction site in Madanpur- Rampur, Kalahandi district, which claimed the lives of six people, Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed deep grief and condolences to the families of the deceased.</p>.<p>“He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased,” the CMO said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Kalahandi Collector Sachin Pawer said the district administration has released Rs 30,000 each to the family members of the deceased for their last rites.</p>.<p>Odisha Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government will take all measures to avoid such type of incidents in future.</p>.<p>The exact cause of the deaths is under investigation, police said.</p>