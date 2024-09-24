70-year-old woman crawls 2 km to collect pension in Odisha

Keonjhar (Odisha): A 70-year-old woman in Odisha's Keonjhar district was forced to crawl nearly two kilometres from her home to the panchayat office to collect her old-age pension.

The ailing woman identified as Pathuri Dehury, a resident of Raisuan gram panchayat, cannot walk.

A video of Dehury crawling on a village road has gone viral on social media.