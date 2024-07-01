8 people fall ill after gas leakage at Rourkela Steel Plant

Bhubaneswar: Eight people fell ill after gas leakage at state-owned SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha on Monday, a senior official said.

The incident happened at blast furnace 5 of the steel plant, RSP's director in charge Atanu Bhowmick said.

The eight persons, who fell ill, were immediately sent to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), he said.