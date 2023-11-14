80-yr-old woman dies after falling into borewell in Odisha village

Locals searched for the woman the entire night and also informed the police. She was found in the borewell on Tuesday morning, following which the Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) launched the rescue operation.

The rescue team supplied oxygen into the borewell to help the woman breathe and dug a parallel hole to bring her out.

After being brought out of the borewell in a critical condition, she was taken to Sonepur district hospital, where treating doctors declared her brought dead.

"She had died before being brought to the hospital," Somi Purohit, a doctor at the Sonepur hospital said.

Sonepur Superintendent of Police Amaresh Panda said the woman's pulse rate was very low when she was brought out of the borewell.

A snake was also found along with the woman but it is yet to be confirmed whether she was bitten by the reptile, he said.

Gopabandhu Nayak, a member of the rescue team, said the woman was in a sitting position with her hands pressed against the wall of the borewell.

"We dug another hole close to the borewell to rescue her. During the search operation, we could see her but she was not responding to commands," Assistant Fire Officer Dhananjay Mallik said.

Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, who represents Sonepur constituency, said a proper investigation will be conducted into the incident.