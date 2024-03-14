After claiming BJP will go solo in polls, Odisha BJP chief retracts statement, rushes back to Delhi

On his arrival from the national capital earlier in the day after meeting Union Minister Amit Shah, Samal said, “BJP will form the government in the state alone with the blessings and cooperation of people.”

Around two hours later, however, he said, 'Whatever our national president or parliamentary party will say, that is the final decision. Media shouldn't make narrative based on my statement.”

Samal also deleted his post on X in which he claimed that the BJP in Odisha will form government in the state on its own.