Arms, ammunition seized from Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri

<p>Malkangiri: A large cache of arms and ammunition were seized by the police from a Maoist dump in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Odisha">Odisha</a>’s Malkangiri district on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>Based on information provided by surrendered Maoists, police launched a search operation in the district along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border area, SP Vinod Patil H said.</p>.<p>Two self-loading rifles, country-made guns and 70 kg IED – suspected to have belonged to cadres of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) – were among the arms and ammunition seized by the police, he said.</p>.From Maoist heartland to global classroom: Gadchiroli students head to Australia under LMEL initiative.<p>This was the third such Maoist dump unearthed in Malkangiri in June.</p>.<p>Arms and explosives were seized during search operations in the district on June 9 and June 15, police said.</p>.<p>“Combing operations are being carried out regularly in the area to detect and recover arms and ammunition from Maoist dumps,” Patil added.</p>