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Arms, ammunition seized from Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Based on information provided by surrendered Maoists, police launched a search operation in the district along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border area.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsOdishaMaoist

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