ASI completes technical survey of Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar

Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee Chairman Justice Biswanath Rath, who also entered the temple to take part in the survey, said, "After getting report from the ASI, we will decide the future course of action."

Speaking to reporters here, NGRI senior scientist Anand Kumar Pandey said, "With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the survey was completed in two days. We did all the mapping and generated huge data. Once we go back, we will process the data and prepare the report. Data will be analysed in seven phases before preparing the report."

The first round of the survey was held on September 18, when a 17-member technical team of ASI led by its Additional Director General Jahnavij Sharma conducted the preliminary inspection of Ratna Bhandar and its laser scanning in the presence of Padhee and Justice Rath.