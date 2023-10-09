Balasore train accident: Bhubaneswar municipal corp likely to dispose 28 unclaimed bodies on October 10

The civic body issued a standard operating procedure for scientifically disposing of the remains of the 28 people whose rightful claimants were not found, he said.

“We have issued an SOP for the scientific disposal of the unclaimed bodies of those who were killed in the triple train accident. The bodies will be handed over to the corporation in the presence of CBI officials and we are planning for the cremation on Tuesday,” BMC Mayor Sulochana Das told reporters.