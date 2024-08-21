Bharat Bandh: Road, rail services partially affected in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The day-long Bharat bandh called by some Dalit and Adivasi groups to protest against the Supreme Court's recent verdict on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) partially affected rail and road communications in Odisha on Wednesday.

Government offices, banks, business establishments and educational institutions are functioning normally, police said.

The Home department in a note on Tuesday, " .... advised officers and employees of various departments working in the state secretariat and heads of department building to reach office by 9.30 am." Security has been beefed up in the state secretariat, heads of department building and other important places in the state.