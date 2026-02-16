Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Bhubaneswar: CCTV captures moment of blast in Sundarpada

The incident occurred while explosive materials were illegally being assembled on the rooftop of a house.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 06:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 06:48 IST
blastBombOdisha News

Follow us on :

Follow Us