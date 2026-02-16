<p>CCTV footage of an explosion that shook Bhuaneshwar’s Sundarpada area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha</a> on January 27, has now surfaced showing intensity of the explosion. Four people were severely injured in a crude bomb explosion and two later died while undergoing treatment. <br><br>The video shows a sudden burst of flames erupting from behind the four water tanks that seems to be installed on the rooftop of a residential building. Later, a thick black smoke blows from the site and three people emerge from behind the tanks, appearing to have been injured in the blast. The explosion seems powerful enough to spark panic among the neighbourhood. </p>.Coimbatore serial bomb blasts, a 'dark' and painful day' in India’s history: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.<p>The incident took place in the Azad Nagar area of Sundarpada. Police said that the blast could have happened while the explosive materials were illegally being assembled on the rooftop of a house. The injured were admitted to the Capital Hospital and were later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. <br></p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Bhubaneswar, Jagmohan Meena had earlier said that a detailed investigation was being conducted to ascertain the source of the bomb and if there was an illegal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb">bomb</a> making. The police had identified Shahnawaz Malik as the prime accused in the case, who succumbed to injuries during the treatment. The DCP also said that the main accused had earlier criminal records and the blast could suggest that they were preparing bombs for a criminal activity when the blast happened. </p><p>The National Investigation Agency is investigating the incident and reviewing the footage to establish the exact cause of the explosion and determine if there was any larger conspiracy behind the blast. </p>