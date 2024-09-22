BJD calls six-hour Bhubaneswar shutdown over 'assault' of Army officer, fiancee

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said, "Our party president, Naveen Patnaik, is shocked over the incident. The custodial torture and sexual assault incident has shamed Odisha. The bandh will be observed to intensify the protest against police brutality. After much discussion, we have decided to call for the six-hour bandh in Bhubaneswar." Patnaik on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the matter.