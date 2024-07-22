BJD, Congress boycott Odisha governor Raghubar Das's address in assembly

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Patnaik said, "My party and I were disappointed and surprised to find that the present government has taken no action against the governor's son who had meted out violence to a government officer. We were deeply shocked by this. Law and order seems to have collapsed in our state." "When I was in the government, immediate action was taken if ministers, MLAs, MPs or government servants broke the law. The state government must act according to the law. Because of this, my party members staged a walkout from the House at the beginning of the session," he said.