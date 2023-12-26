BJD observes 27th Foundation Day, thousands take pledge to build new Odisha

The BJD has been in power in Odisha since 2000 and Naveen Patnaik has been the chief minister for five consecutive times. Though the BJD formed its first government in the state along with BJP, the regional party later severed its ties with the saffron party before the 2009 state assembly elections and won 103 seats independently in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. The BJD increased its representation to 117 in the 2014 elections and won 112 seats in the 2019 elections.