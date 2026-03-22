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BJD ready for legal battle to ensure 6 suspended MLAs' disqualification from Odisha assembly

Addressing a press conference here, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the party was "mentally prepared to carry this battle till the last point".
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 18:21 IST
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsBJD

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