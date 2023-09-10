BJD worker murdered in Odisha’s Ganjam

"When Bisoi was going through the Nandini bridge at Sheragada, four people suddenly intercepted him and attacked his head with strong plastic pipes. Later, they threw him off the bridge. Bisoyi’s head again hit a concrete wall under the bridge, which resulted in his death on Saturday," Sheragada Inspector-in-Charge Satyajit Benia told PTI over phone.

As per preliminary investigation, Bisoyi was murdered over past political rivalry with his political opponents. he said.