BJP discusses roadmap for Odisha in core committee meet

Bhubaneswar: Senior leaders of the BJP met in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and held discussions on a roadmap for the party in Odisha where it stormed to power around two and a half months back, routing the Naveen Patnaik government of 24 years.

The core committee meeting was presided over by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, and attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MPs Baijayant Panda, Sambit Patra and Pratap Sarangi, besides the party's in-charges Viay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi.

Tomar said a political roadmap ahead of the membership drive, which would start on September 1, was discussed at the meeting.