BJP's Bhubaneswar MP asks Naveen Patnaik to follow 'Rajadharma'

Responding to Sarangi's allegations, BJD spokesperson Srimayee Mishra said, 'It surprises me that whenever any voter asks her anything, she gets irritated. She is even terming it as hooliganism. If you are branding your voters as hooligans, it means hooligans have voted you to power.' On Sunday, during her visit to the Jaydev area under the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary segment, Sarangi was opposed by some people leading to a scuffle between the BJP and BJD workers.