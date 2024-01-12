JOIN US
Homeindiaodisha

Body of class 9 student found hanging in Odisha school

Last Updated 12 January 2024, 14:37 IST

Baripada: The body of a teenage boy, who used to stay in a hostel, was found hanging in one of the classrooms of his school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Anlagunja village Bangriposhi area.

The deceased was identified as Biswabhusan Nanda (15), a student of class 9 at a government high school, said Rojalin Behera, Officer in Charge of Bangriposhi police station.

After dinner with other inmates of the hostel on Thursday night, the student went to bed. The next morning his body was found hanging inside a classroom.

The body was sent for autopsy this morning. A case is registered and an investigation is underway mentioned police.

