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BonV Aero to set up drone park in Odisha

Notably, the project will feature Odisha's first Drone Park, a dedicated space for innovation and testing.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 01:18 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 01:18 IST
India NewsOdishadrone

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