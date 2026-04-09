<p>Leading drone manufacturing start-up BonV Aero has officially broken ground on a Rs 300 crore unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) facility in Khordha - a landmark move which set to establish Odisha as one of India's premier destinations for high-tech UAV manufacturing and aerospace innovation.</p><p>The new facility, spanning 2.5 acres, is designed as an integrated UAV hub. </p><p>It will house advanced drone assembly lines, a Drone Centre of Excellence (CoE), and an industrial skilling centre. </p>.Effective implementation of plans crucial to make Maharashtra leader in per capita income: Fadnavis.<p>Notably, the project will feature Odisha's first Drone Park, a dedicated space for innovation and testing. </p><p>Besides this will have one Experience Centre, an interactive space for stakeholders and the public to engage with UAV technology. </p><p>Additionally, BonV plans to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) to cultivate the next generation of certified drone pilots.</p><p>"We are not just building a facility, we are building Odisha's gateway into the global UAV economy," said Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-Founder and CEO of BonV Aero. "From indigenous heavy-lift drone manufacturing to next-generation pilot training, every component here is designed for scale. Odisha's youth will play a central role in this.”</p><p>The project is also structured to draw local MSMEs and ancillary industries into its supply chain, a distributed manufacturing model seen increasingly in global aerospace and defence programmes.</p><p>At the groundbreaking event, BonV showcased three of its flagship aerial platforms, built for GPS-denied environments and configured for defence, logistics, and critical infrastructure missions.</p><p>Satapathy pointed to Odisha's policy climate as a decisive factor. The state's Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 4.0, the B-MAAN Scheme supporting drone and e-VTOL development, and the Rs 17,250 crore Integrated Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing Hub sanctioned for Dhenkanal have together made the state a credible destination for deep-tech capital.</p><p>The Khordha project adds to BonV Aero's existing commitments in the state, including a planned UAV corridor at Rangeilunda, and reflects a gradual but clear shift in India's drone manufacturing footprint away from its traditional centres.</p>